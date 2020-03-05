KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning a felony theft at the Academy Sports + Outdoors store on FM 1093 at Spring Green Boulevard in the Katy area of Fort Bend County. The crime happened Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, around 8 p.m.
Surveillance video shows two suspects stealing 15 Yeti brand soft coolers. The merchandise has a total estimated value of $3,500.
Detectives believe the suspects are attempting to sell the stolen merchandise on internet-based apps such as Offer Up or Let Go.
The first suspect is described as a black man between 20-30 years old, 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red writing.
The second suspect is described as a black man between 20-30 years old, 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gray jacket.
The suspects are believed to be linked to other similar thefts at Academy stores in the Houston area.
“These individuals think they can make a quick buck selling stolen goods and that’s something we don’t stand for,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “If you want to make money the right way call your tips to Fort Bend County Crime stoppers and help us catch these suspects.”
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers.
Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, or submit a tip online to http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.
Information which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspects involved, could earn up to a $5,000 cash reward.
