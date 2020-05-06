CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - Thousands of people left their homes during this time of quarantine to get the best possible view of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flying over Cinco Ranch early Wednesday afternoon. The flyover was a salute to frontline workers in the war on COVID-19. The Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds are performing salute flights over cities across the United States.
Every parking space was taken at Willow Fork Park along Highway 99 near Cinco Ranch High School. A full lot is something that probably has not happened since Cinco Ranch High School was in session before the COVID-19 quarantine. Willow Fork Park was one of the most popular flyover viewing spots in the Katy area.
Across the street, at LaCenterra, people parked on the top floors of the parking garages for the best possible view. The breakdown lanes along Highway 99 were also full of cars. It was as if the whole community could not resist the opportunity to come out for a big event, after weeks of spending most of their time in home exile.
"We've been cooped up at home and thought it would be a nice family thing to do. Come out and socially distance of course," said Catherine Pixton.
Pixton was at Willow Fork Park with her husband and sons. She said both of her boys have an interest in aerospace engineering so they decided to come out for the flyover. She also admitted that leaving the house seemed pretty enticing.
Pixton, her husband John, and their two boys Michael and John Patrick lined the green space between the lengthy Willow Fork Park entranceway and Highway 99. Dozens of families did the same thing.
"I am amazed by the turnout. I figured there would be a lot of people but I did not think there would be this many people," she said.
Even with the big turnout, most people were careful about social distancing with non-family members.
"I'm glad we came early," Pixton noted.
Getting out from his home was the draw for Leon Esteva of Katy.
"It's just an opportunity to get out and see people," he said.
The fly over lasted a very short time. The jets took off near The Woodlands at 12:30 p.m. and landed in Houston 30 minutes later. The flight included a circle over downtown Houston.
The Blue Angels came from the south when entering Cinco Ranch, and when they got to the Katy Freeway the group of jets took a quick right turn and let off streams of white exhaust as if tipping their hat to the workers of hospitals along I-10.
There will be a second flyover that is now scheduled for Sunday, but it does not involve the Blue Angles. It involves historic war planes. Click to read more HERE.
Wednesday's flyover accomplished its mission of saluting frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19. It also seemed to have an additional accomplishment, allowing people to see each other enjoying an event on a beautiful, sunny day. For many it was a psychological boost that hasn't been experienced for weeks.
"It's just nice to see people," Katy area resident Christina Esteva said.
