CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - A 3-year-old girl died after her mother's GMC Yukon rolled over her in the family driveway on Sunday in the Bridgeland subdivision in Cypress.
The accident happened at about 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the Laura Shore neighborhood in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore Drive.
According to the sheriff's office report, the mother "mistakenly thought she put the GMC in park when she actually put it in neutral."
The victim is identified as Charlotte Higdon.
"Charlotte was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Cy-Fair EMS where she was pronounced deceased," the report said.
The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
"Heartbreaking news," Tweeted Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Our prayers go out to this family."
