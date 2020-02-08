After eight years as owner and publisher of Covering Katy News, I have accepted a position that will require me, and my family to relocate.
What does that mean for Covering Katy News and Covering Fort Bend News? It likely means that the last day of publication will be Sunday, March 8, 2020. I say “likely” because people have asked if I’d be willing to sell Katy’s most read publication. The answer is yes, to the right person.
We’ve not had anyone express interest in buying Covering Katy, lately. Although, I am personally certain that it’s time for me to move on to life's next challenge.
Between now and March 8 there will be no additional subscription charges which will make us whole with our monthly subscribers. Later, there will be prorated refunds for our annual subscribers, assuming there is not new management at that point.
I can’t stress enough how grateful I’ve been for our subscriber’s support. Our subscriber support will always be my most vivid memory of the eight years of Covering Katy.
We published our first article more than eight years ago on Labor Day weekend. The first story promoted the Katy Chamber of Commerce’s need for Rice Harvest Festival volunteers. From that point forward, we always devoted a portion of our resources to helping community organizations, especially our great non-profits that don’t have large advertising budgets. We were happy to be their free publicity source.
The first three years of Covering Katy was a part-time hobby that grew to require my full attention. Over the past five years, it’s been one of the most enjoyable and challenging jobs I’ve had, reporting the news for our readers and running the business side of Covering Katy, LLC.
What I’m most proud of is you. One year ago, when we needed your help, hundreds of people responded to our subscription drive and kept us alive. A special thanks to Helen and Oscar Maldonado who launched that wonderful effort.
Your subscriptions pushed us over the top and made us securely profitable. We did have a huge hiccup over the summer and fall when our new content management provider stopped charging hundreds of subscribers for several months, but most of you have come back and renewed your subscriptions.
With all of these challenges in the rear-view mirror, its allowed me to see that continuing to publish Covering Katy is going to occupy an ever growing percentage of my life. It will be an amount of time that is not sustainable.
There’s been no day off in 5 years. Most days start at 4 a.m. and continue until after 6 p.m. No complaints. I've loved it. I never used an alarm clock. The love for informing a community was enough to wake me, on-time, each and every day. But, there are things that suffer with that type of intensity. Eventually it was time to assess where my family is, and where we need to be.
A special thanks goes to George Slaughter for being my go to reporter who covered evening meetings and other special stories over the years. Jamie Mock, who covered Fort Bend county and kept CoveringFortBend.com populated with news, and Tim Bristow, who worked the overnight shift so that when news happened while you slept, we had a story when you woke up.
From now through March 8, George will still be out covering news in historic Katy. Tim will be still be out in the middle of the night covering breaking news, and I’ll still be here publishing too. Then it will be time to say good-bye.
God bless you, and our community. Thank you for your support.
Dennis Spellman
Owner, Covering Katy News
