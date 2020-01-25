RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - A 20 month old girl has drowned in a Pecan Grove subdivision retention pond according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
She was reported missing at about 11 a.m. from her home in the 2400 block of Old South Drive.
The child reportedly exited her apartment through an open back door before drowning in the pond.
