KATY (Covering Katy News) - Tompkins High School freshman forward Loghan Johnson led the way with 21 points as the Falcons defeated Fort Bend Travis, 57-40, in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at the Merrell Center on Tuesday night.
Junior guard Crystal Smith scored 11 points, senior forward Mia Hill had 9 points, and Fiyin Adeleye scored 9 to lead the scoring for Tompkins in the win.
Tompkins improved to 34-3 overall and plays Cy-Fair on Friday.
The Tompkins head coach is Tamatha Ray. Her assistants are Robert Ownby, Christopher Taylor and Bob Holder.
Click above for photo gallery.
