KATY (Covering Katy News) - Members of the New Hope Presbyterian Church at 1350 North Mason Road are hoping the public will help them recover a stolen trailer and its contents. A thief towed the trailer away on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 17, and the act was caught on video which has now been released for the public to see.
The green wooden trailer was full of the scout's camping gear, including stock pots, pinewood derby tracks, canopies, and other items. The trailer was stolen at 8:30 p.m. by a person driving a large white pickup truck.
"They left behind a sheet of plywood that we are checking for fingerprints," said a facebook post from a church member. "Based on the value of the trailer and belongings, the Harris County Sheriff tells us this is a felony."
The church is located at the corner of North Mason Road and Park Row. If you have a tip call the Harris County Sheriff Office.
See two videos below.
