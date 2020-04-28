In a tweet this morning, President Donald Trump praised Gov. Greg Abbott for taking steps to reopen the state’s economy, which will be done in phases and begin on Friday.
“Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday,” the president wrote. “Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX.”
On Monday, Abbott announced that the state’s stay-at-home directive would expire at the end of the month. Texas is opening restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, malls, museums and libraries at 25% capacity.
Abbott said that White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx said Texas’ reopening plan “was great.”
The praise from Trump today comes as some of Texas’ conservatives push for a speedier reopening process. But in some cases, a hasty reopening has drawn rebuke from the president. Last week, Trump dinged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for allowing bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, gyms, nail and hair salons and restaurants to reopen.
“I want them to open,” Trump said of businesses, “and I want them to open as soon as possible and I want the state to open. But I was not happy with Brian Kemp. I will tell you that.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/28/coronavirus-updates-texas/.
tRump and Abbot are demonic entities killing Americans now surpassing the dead in the Vietnam war. They seek the best interest for them ONLY. For 3 months the crazy criminal president said it was a hoax and it was going to magically disappear. We are being governed by imbecilic demons.
