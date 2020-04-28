CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - An adult male and a teenage boy from Houston have been charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest, theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after criminal activity.
It happened on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at approximately 1:20 a.m. The Katy Police Department was tipped-off by a Cane Island resident.
"The citizen observed two males that appeared to be burglarizing his neighbor's vehicles," said a statement from Police Chief Noe Diaz. "Officers responded and spotted the two young men in the immediate area. As Officers approached, the two burglars fled on foot but were quickly apprehended and taken into custody."
Jkari Solomon, 19, and a 17 year-old juvenile male have been charged.
Officers say they found one pistol in Solomon's possession. The gun was stolen from one of the vehicles. Three semi-automatic pistols were also said to have been recovered, along with a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects confessed to burglarizing vehicles in the Cane Island subdivision, according to Diaz.
"The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are probable when more victims are located, the statement said. "The two are also suspected of burglarizing vehicles in surrounding jurisdictions."
"The Katy Police Department would like to thank the alert citizen who called in the suspicious activity and also the Waller County District Attorney, Elton Mathis, for his continued support," said the statement from Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.