WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap's Office arrested a man and a woman after a short pursuit of a stolen car in Bear Creek on Tuesday.
Darryl Wayne Lewis, Jr., 24, and Amber Nicole Lafleur, 24, were arrested at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The two were traveling at a high rate of speed in a stolen Acura in the 4800 block of Whispering Falls when a deputy attempted to pull them over.
Lewis and Lafleur sped off and led deputies on a brief pursuit through the residential neighborhood. The pursuit came to an end in the 15800 block of Mill Hollow when the Acura, which was stolen from a used car lot in January, stalled out in a cul-de-sac.
Lewis was arrested on felony charges of evading arrest. He also had two open warrants out of Fort Bend County. Lafleur was arrested for an outstanding assault warrant.
The stolen Acura was returned to its owner. Deputies also found a pit bull in the vehicle's back seat. It was unharmed in the chase and was turned over to Animal Control for temporary safekeeping.
