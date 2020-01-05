WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Constable Ted Heap’s deputies made a total of 24 arrests as part of a joint effort to curb impaired driving in Precinct 5 and across the state over the Christmas and New Year’s period. Precinct 5 patrol area includes unincorporated Katy, Harris County.
Seven of the arrests were for misdemeanor and felony charges of driving while intoxicated. Others included arrest warrants, possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license.
“We are proud to partner with TxDOT and this ‘Plan While You Can’ campaign,” said Constable Heap. “Drunk driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. There is absolutely no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired.”
During the period of enhanced patrols, Precinct 5 reported no alcohol-related fatalities. During the 2018 holidays across the state of Texas, 75 people were killed and nearly 200 seriously injured in DUI-alcohol related crashes.
