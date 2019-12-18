FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a lengthy 18-month-long investigation into stolen tractors and heavy equipment.
Over the last year-and-a-half, numerous tractors and heavy equipment have been stolen in Fort Bend County and surrounding counties.
The investigation has led to the recovery of some of the stolen property and items have been subsequently returned to the rightful owners. The two suspects and others within their theft group are responsible for more than $350,000 worth of stolen equipment within southwest and central regions of Texas. Much of the stolen equipment was discovered to have been sold by members of this theft ring to unsuspecting buyers.
On December 17, 2019, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office detectives made the arrests as the pair were attempting to take stolen property out of the county. While much equipment has been recovered and returned to their rightful owners, the investigation continues.
The suspects, Nelsin Ray White, 33, of Needville and Erik Davay Jackson, 32, of Rosenberg were both arrested and charged with third degree felony theft. Both suspects are currently in the Fort Bend County jail and bonds have yet to be determined.
At the time of this arrest, both suspects were out on bond for pending felony charges in neighboring counties. Nelsin White was out on bond for a felony burglary of habitation in Jackson County and Erik Davay was out on bond for felony theft in Austin County.
“I am proud of our detectives for their diligent work,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “The other members of this Theft group should know that you can’t come into Fort Bend County and commit a crime and expect to get away with it!”
Anyone who may have purchased equipment from either of these subjects is asked to contact Detective Robert Hartfield at 281-341-4699.
