FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - There are now a total of three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. One case was reported earlier this week and two additional COVID-19 test results were reported by Fort Bend County on Friday.
The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation.
The two new cases are:
- A woman in her 60s, with a history of international travel. Her symptoms have resolved and she is in mandatory quarantine at home.
- A woman in her 60s, with a history of international travel. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is in mandatory quarantine at home.
These individuals are part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with the recent cases in Harris County and City of Houston.
"These presumptive cases are actionable and we are treating them as a positive," said a statement from Fort Bend County Health and Human Services. "We will expand the epidemiological investigation and will continue to lead the effort to quickly identify close contacts with these individuals. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts."
It is recommended that people who recently returned to the United States from a COVID-19 outbreak area need to monitor fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for at least 14 days after return. They should seek medical care right away if symptoms develop.
"Before, visiting their healthcare provider or hospital, symptomatic people with a travel history to a COVID-19 outbreak area must call ahead and tell the healthcare professional about their recent travel and symptoms," the statement said. "If a person has not been around anyone with COVID-19 or has not visited an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak area, they are not at risk."
“We know the COVID-19 situation is evolving quickly and is concerning to our residents," said Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and Local Health Authority. "We strongly encourage the community to heed travel alerts issued by the CDC and the State Department and to practice excellent personal hygiene habits. Remember that all of these cases are all travel related and there is no evidence of community spread at this time.”
The public can help:
1. Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
2. Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Stay informed. For updates from Fort Bend County Health and Human Services click www.fbchealth.org/ncov
