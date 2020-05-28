KATY (Covering Katy News) - Typhoon Texas kicks off the 2020 summer season Friday, May 29 with a new reservation system that's designed to keep crowds within capacity limits set by Gov. Greg Abbott during the COVID-19 period.
Once guests purchase a summer pass at TyphoonTexas.com, they are required to make an advanced reservation while at the website to ensure their spot in the socially distanced park. Guests simply choose their date, arrival time and size of their party. Upon arrival, guests can choose their socially distanced seating area within the park. Walk-up sales and entry are not available.
“The online reservation system is the smart way to offer a safe experience for our guests,” notes Evan Barnett, president of Typhoon Texas. “Plus, it ensures adherence to state capacity guidelines.”
Simplified Ticketing
Also new for 2020, the waterpark has introduced simplified ticketing whereby guests can purchase a day ticket for $44.99 per person and get the rest of the summer free with unlimited visits to the park (reservations required).
The waterpark has added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets. Decals indicate where guests can maintain social distance while in line for attractions and at food and beverage outlets.
As for other measures:
- Restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting.
- Loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves.
- The waterpark’s filtration system reduces impurities to one micron, far below traditional pool filters that remove to 20-40 microns.
- Pool chemistries are electronically monitored on a real-time basis with manual testing conducted at least every hour for each attraction.
- Pools and attractions are filtered every hour, except the lazy river and wave pool which are filtered in under two hours. State code requires a turnover under six hours in most public swimming pools.
- Guests can use cashless pay wristbands to minimize contact when purchasing food, beverages and retail items.
"There is no evidence the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, provided proper operation and maintenance take place," said a statement from Typhoon Texas. The waterpark cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as its source for that information.
Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.
