KATY (Covering Katy News) – Stableside at Falcon Landing recently added Jax Grill and now The Union Kitchen has also opened at the same location across the street from Tompkins High School. Both restaurants are owned by longtime Katy resident Paul Miller. Stableside also has a Kroger shopping center and is located at the intersection of Falcon Landing Boulevard and Gaston Road.
Union Kitchen is in soft launch mode and will begin its regular operating hours and full menu June 23.
“The Katy area has been growing for a long time, and we really feel like, with the demographics and the families that we have out here, it will be a good fit for our concepts,” Miller said. “We’re very connected and committed to the communities and neighborhoods that we serve, and we look forward to continuing that in Katy.”
Miller and his wife Doris were named 2018 Restaurateur of the Year by the Greater Houston Restaurant Association and Outstanding Restaurateur by the Texas Restaurant Association.
Houston-based Gr8 Plate Hospitality is the parent company of the two restaurants. It is led by the Millers, who share a combined 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Gr8 Plate operates seven Houston-area restaurants with more than 400 employees. Gr8 Plate also owns The Rollin’ Kitchen, a full-service smoker used for catering and events.
For more information, visit www.gr8plate.com or call 713.668.6029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.