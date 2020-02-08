FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - An unlocked truck with the keys in it was stolen from a driveway in Fulshear early Thursday morning. It happened when car burglars were in the Cross Creek Ranch and Fulshear Run subdivisions according to the Fulshear Police Department.
"It was two suspects, either Hispanic or White males, traveling in a dark red or maroon, four-door Ford pickup truck," said a Fulshear Police social media post.
There was a similar incident in Cross Creek Ranch, in Sept. 2019, where three cars were stolen because they were left unlocked with the keys inside.
It is not believed that the two cases are related, but the Fulshear Police Department is reminding people to lock their cars and remove the keys.
Fulshear Police are encouraging residents to review their surveillance video for suspicious activity on Thursday and provide officers with a copy of any images that may help solve the case.
Tips can be reported to the Fulshear Police Criminal Investigation Department at 281-346-8888, or by emailing Investigator Bobby Villa at bvilla@fulsheartexas.gov.
