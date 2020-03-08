CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Great Texas Warrant Roundup is a coordinated statewide law enforcement effort to find and then arrest anyone with an outstanding warrant that has been issued as a result of not paying or resolving past due traffic tickets with any court in Texas.
The Katy Municipal Court has arranged a safe harbor court date. This will provide the opportunity for all individuals with outstanding warrants to voluntarily clear their cases without the fear of being arrested. The safe harbor court date is Saturday, March, 28, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
People who are unable to pay in full can request more time from the judge on March 28.
The event will be on a first come, first served basis. Organizers say those participating should bring a photo ID.
If residents fail to take advantage of the Safe Harbor program, the Katy Police Department will be actively seeking to arrest guilty people at their home, work or elsewhere. Once arrested, outstanding fines will be due in full or time will be served at the Katy jail.
For more information, questions, concerns or other options, contact the Katy Municipal Court at 281-391-4810.
