KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The sheriff's office has released additional information about a murder suicide in unincorporated Katy, Fort Bend County on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
"Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male and female. It was determined the shooter, Brian Carter, shot his estranged wife, Kristi Carter, before taking his own life," said a statement released by Major Chad Norvell of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened in the Seven Meadows subdivision near the intersection of South Fry Road and Gaston Road. The house is in the 5900 block of Rose Bush Trail. Deputies were called to the scene at about 10:49 p.m. Saturday night according to Norvell. "Their teenage son was at home at the time. He was released to other family members who came to the scene."
Norvell said there would be no additional information provided about this case.
