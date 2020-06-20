CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Christian Ministries has seen a large increase in demand for their food pantry since COVID-19 related layoffs struck our economy. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization put out the call for urgent donations that are needed for its food pantry. The items that are needed most are listed below.
"We are so grateful to those in our community who wholeheartedly believe in our mission and come alongside of us with their donations to help serve our neighbors," said a KCM social media post. "We are #TransformingLivesTogether and building stronger families," the post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.