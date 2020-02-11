KATY (Covering Katy News) - USA Ninja Challenge Katy, an obstacle course training gym for children, will host an obstacle course racing competition sanctioned by the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association Ninja on Saturday, March 21, beginning at 9 a.m.
Children, ages 6 to 13 years, are invited to test their skills on a 10-item obstacle course that will include rings, trapezes, ropes, balance beam, rock wall, ledges and Warped Wall.
The course is an Area Qualifier for the UNAA and the top finishers in each age category (females and males) will qualify for the UNAA regional finals to be held in either Austin or Houston.
Participants must be members of UNAA prior to the competition to qualify for the Regional Finals. USA Ninja Challenge Katy is a member of the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association. To register or for more information visit https://ninjakatytx.com/competitions/.
For those athletes who do not wish to participate in the UNAA Competition, a Ninja Jam will be held concurrently with the competition. Participants in the Ninja Jam will run the same 10-item obstacle course and will have the opportunity to hit the buzzer at the end of the course – similar to the television show America Ninja Warrior.
Awards will be given to the top finishers. To register for the Ninja Jam visit https://ninjakatytx.com/competitions/.
