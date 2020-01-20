STAFFORD (Covering Katy News) - The United Way of Fort Bend County and Fort Bend County Judge KP George are hosting a Vet Connect day to help our veterans. The event happens on Feb. 22.
The Vet Connect day will allow veterans to explore career and networking opportunities and community resources. Fort Bend County has partnered with Combined Arms, The United Way, and other organizations to connect residents to the Greater Houston veterans community and local services.
Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is necessary to meet with VA benefits team members.
Veterans will be allowed to record military discharge papers at no cost, start the VA benefits claims process and plug into local career and networking opportunities.
There will also be information on spousal benefits, the homestead tax exemption, and property tax help. There will be information on rental assistance, childcare support, passport pictures, legal assistance, educational benefits and scholarships.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Way of Greater Houston's Fort Bend Center, 12300 Parc Crest Drive, Stafford, TX 77477.
