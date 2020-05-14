RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - A new video being release by veterans is encouraging electric car manufacturer Tesla to move to Fort Bend County. This comes just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will move his company's headquarters and all future programs to Texas or Nevada in response to California officials who have tried to block him from bringing about 30% of his workforce back to the company's Fremont, California assembly plant.
Almeda County moved to block Tesla from recalling its workers, saying it violated a stay-at-home order. Tesla is asking a judge to overrule Almeda County, where the plant is located.
On Thursday, Fort Bend County veterans welcomed Elon Musk and Tesla to set up their headquarters and future projects in the energy capital of the world.
The video was released on Thursday on the Facebook page of Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
"Over 38,000 veterans call Fort Bend County home because we are one of the most welcoming and best communities to work in and call home," the county judge wrote. "From pioneers like Stephen F. Austin who started the State of Texas here to the engineers that work at NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration and call Fort Bend home, Tesla and Elon Musk would benefit from our strategic location, highly educated workforce, and a friendly business climate."
The video is below.
Covering Katy provides local news content and is supported by an affiliation agreement with Amazon. Purchasing products through an Amazon link on this site provides commission payments that supports our efforts to bring you the news.
