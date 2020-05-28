KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms that one person was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday night in the 18300 block of West Little York Road near Barker Cypress Road. The victim has been identified as Bonya T. Price Webb.
Life Flight was called to transport the Webb to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The Memorial Day evening crash happened at about 7:40 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Webb was traveling west, struck the median, lost control and hit a tree according to a the sheriff's office.
"During the crash the female sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital," said a sheriff's office report. "Arriving at the hospital the female died as a result of her injuries."
This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
