CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - One person is dead and another was sent to a hospital following a three vehicle accident on West Road near Greenhouse Road on Tuesday morning. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as San-Akin Lamour.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. and the road did not reopen for several hours as investigators worked the scene. They determined that Lamour was at fault.
"Lamour failed to drive in a single marked lane and crossed the double yellow lines on the roadway," the investigator's report says. "Lamour entered into oncoming traffic."
First, Lamour's vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue. It went out of control and into the direct path of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
When crews arrived they found Lamour's vehicle engulfed in flames according to Capt. Daniel Arizpe of the Cy-Fair Fire Department. Lamour died at the scene.
