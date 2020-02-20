CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the City of Katy has died after being airlifted to the hospital for medical attention. The victim has been identified by Police Chief Noe Diaz as Boris Rabinovich who was 90 years old.
The crash happened on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 at about 6:40 p.m. on East 5th Street between Katy Fort Bend Road and Katyland Drive.
"Officers quickly arrived on location and learned that an older adult male who had been walking in the roadway was struck by a vehicle traveling east on East Fifth Street," said a statement from the Katy Police Department. "The pedestrian was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries," that statement said.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene to render aid to the pedestrian until Emergency Medical Services arrived on location. The driver was interviewed by accident investigators at the scene. No charges were filed.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.