WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Waller County Judge Trey Duhon is announcing that there will be a COVID-19 testing center open on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Brookshire Convention Center, 4029 5th Street in Brookshire. Testing will be conducted by the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The site will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Individuals who want to be tested for COVID-19 must register ahead of time and will be screened. To register, call 512-883-2400 or go to https://www.txcovidtest.org/
