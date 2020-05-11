HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Lone Star Flight Museum and its supporting partners flew nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds over the Houston area on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The planes made the trip over Cypress, Katy, Missouri City and other areas as part of the 120 minute tour. It was the second time in less than a week that there was a military flyover. The U.S. Navy's Thunderbirds flew over the Houston area in a show of support for those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Sunday's war bird flight was originally supposed to happen on Friday, but it was moved to Sunday due to the weather conditions. The event was in honor of those who served and sacrificed during World War II, and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. The aviation event was called the Fight to the Finish Flyover.
Flyover partners included the Commemorative Air Force Houston, Gulf Coast and Highland Lakes Wings; Wings Over Houston Airshow; Signature Flight Support; HoustonFirst; IHeart Media-Houston and many individual warbird plane owners, pilots and volunteers. All partners volunteered their time and resources to make this event possible.
“The Fight to the Finish Flyover was an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day – Victory in Europe, said Museum President and CEO Douglas H. Owens, Lt. General (retired).
"While we navigate this difficult time in our community, we encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own front yards. This amazing flyover is a unique opportunity for everyone to view, all they have to do is look up!”
The flyover took off at 1:45 p.m. from Ellington Airport. The planes landed back at Ellington Airport at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Flight Locations
1. San Jacinto Monument | 2:00 p.m.
2. University of Houston main campus | 2:05-2:10
3. Downtown | 2:07-2:13
4. Memorial Park | 2:09-2:15
5. Acres Homes | 2:10-2:15
6. National Cemetery | 2:12-2:20
7. Cypress | 2:16-2:25
8. Cinco Ranch | 2:25-2:35
9. Mission Bend | 2:30-2:40
10. Energy Corridor | 2:33-2:45
11. Uptown/West U | 2:35-2:45
12. Bellaire | 2:40-2:50
13. Missouri City | 2:45-2:55
14. Brookside Village | 2:45-3:00
15. Pearland | 2:50-3:00
16. Friendswood | 2:55-3:05
17. Dickinson | 2:55-3:10
18. Kemah | 2:55-3:10
