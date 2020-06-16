AUSTIN - The number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus has climbed recently in Texas. On Monday, the state reported that there are 2,326 patients with positive tests who are hospitalized — a new high for the state.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state,” citing the state’s hospital capacity. On Tuesday, he’s holding a news conference to provide an update on hospital capacity. He will be joined by John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System; John Hellerstedt, commissionner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; and Nim Kidd, chief of the Division of Emergency Management.
Watch the news conference live starting at 1 p.m. Central time. Link to news conference broadcast courtesy of NBC DFW.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/06/16/texas-coronavirus-hospitalizations-abbott/.
