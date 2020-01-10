Tonight: Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Click for the hour by hour forecast and a link to the radar.
Saturday
Mainly sunny. High 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
