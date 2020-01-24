WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - An industrial explosion near Gessner and Clay Roads rocked hundreds of homes at about 4:15 a.m. Friday morning. Windows in nearby homes were shattered and the blast could be heard as far away as the Katy and Richmond areas.
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner posted a Tweet saying weather radar picked up the explosion as it happened.
"The explosion shook my whole house," said Bruce Jeffries who visited the scene of the explosion. "My Mom was so scared when she woke up. She did not know what happened."
The blast happened at Watson Valve Services. The company handles various types of gasses and had a leak prior to the building exploding, according to the Houston Fire Department.
"I was in my house and was literally blown awake," said Gregg Darr who is visiting Houston and staying with family. "It looks like it blew out a couple of windows in the house," he said.
There were an unknown number of workers inside the building when it blew. At least two of them escaped and were being treated for cuts and bruises. Another was reportedly taken to the hospital. One is reportedly unaccounted for.
This is a breaking news story so it's likely the reports of injuries will be updated as more information is made available.
"When I arrived there was a young man in the road just sitting there, bloodied up," Darr said. "He and his companion were working in the building at the time and he said that they smelled gas, but before he could do anything the building exploded around them. He's being treated now. It looks like he'll be ok," Darr added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.