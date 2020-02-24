KATY – One of the state’s biggest one-day collections of muscle cars is back as the 6th annual West Houston Musclepalooza Car Show Festival comes to Typhoon Texas on Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
With free admission and fun for the entire family, Musclepalooza will showcase 300 high-performance muscle cars filling the waterpark’s parking lot with row after row of vintage, showroom-quality Camaros, Corvettes, Mustangs, Cougars, GTO’s, Firebirds, Dusters and other favorites.
Presented by West Houston Muscle, the event is the perfect opportunity for aficionados and curiosity seekers to chat with owners, look under the hoods and check out the interiors of their favorites on four wheels.
Musclepalooza also will feature a vendor midway, food trucks, music, raffles and door prizes. Free onsite parking is available.
Go to Musclepalooza.com or www.Facebook.com/TyphoonTexas under the events tab for more information.
Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road next to Katy Mills Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.