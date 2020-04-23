FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – West Oaks Hospital’s Excel Center of Katy, Friendswood and Southwest Houston outpatient programs have launched their new Telehealth service, enabling virtual visits for patients to participate remotely in their Mental Health and Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Program and Partial Hospitalization Program.
Telehealth allows patients to receive assessments and care from a clinician, from the comfort of their home. Telehealth utilizes a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant video platform that fosters connectivity and supports patient and clinician interaction, including assessment, advice, education, intervention, monitoring, and remote admissions. Accessible using a phone, tablet or computer, Telehealth connects patients and clinicians over electronic means, with video just as they would in-person.
West Oaks Hospital’s Outpatient programs are comprehensive treatment programs that are designed to assist patients in developing a plan for physical, mental, and spiritual recovery.
The Intensive Outpatient Program provides treatment for people struggling with common mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Patients participate in group therapy for three hours a day, five days a week and is offered in the daytime. The Partial Hospitalization Program is designed for patients who need more intensive therapy and is offered five days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For information about scheduling appointments, or to make a referral, please contact the Katy Excel Center at 281-647-0020 or the West Oaks Outpatient Clinic at 713-774-0606 or visit http://westoakshospital.com/excelcenter
West Oaks Hospital has provided psychiatric care to the Houston area for over three decades. The 176-bed acute care facility is a fully accredited hospital serving children, teens and adults that suffer from mental health crisis. Services also include a 16-bed residential treatment center for adult chemical dependency. West Oaks has three outpatient clinics conveniently located in southwest Houston, Katy and Friendswood. West Oaks Hospital and all West Oaks Outpatient clinics offer initial no-cost assessments to determine the level of care appropriate for the patient.
