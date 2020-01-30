KATY - The lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for flooding thousands of properties behind Addicks and Barker during Harvey has been reported to be the largest “takings” case against the federal government in U.S. history. Damages are estimated to exceed $1 billion across over 12,000 properties located behind the government’s project. An important legal decision was recently issued in this litigation, and those living in communities behind Addicks and Barker need to know about it.
This article was authored and paid for by VB Attorneys
The favorable legal decision
The case went to trial in May 2019 and lasted two weeks. On December 17, 2019, Judge Charles Lettow of the Federal Court of Claims issued his decision in favor of the thirteen “test cases.” Judge Lettow ruled that these private properties were “taken,” as defined by the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, by government-manipulated floodwaters during Harvey. Judge Lettow ruled the government has a permanent flowage easement over these properties and must pay for the damages sustained by these property owners.
The 46-page decision states in part:
➢ “the court finds the government to be liable for a taking of a flowage easement on the properties.”
➢ “the court finds that the government’s actions relating to the Addicks and Barker Dams and the attendant flooding of plaintiffs’ properties constituted a taking of a flowage easement under the Fifth Amendment.”
➢ “the court finds defendant liable.”
The government must pay compensation
In short, this legal opinion says the government must pay compensation to the test plaintiffs whose property behind Addicks and Barker flooded during Harvey. Judge Lettow will hold a second phase of trial to determine the amount of compensation for some of the test plaintiffs.
Technically, this decision applies only to the thirteen test plaintiffs. However, for practical purposes, the decision can be used to request compensation for everyone who is similarly situated, i.e., everyone who owned property behind the government’s project that flooded during Harvey.
The legal reasoning behind the decision: sacrifice
The legal reasoning behind the decision is simple. If the Addicks and Barker project did not exist, then the rainwater that fell during Harvey would have continued flowing eastward and washed out homes and other buildings in neighborhoods including Memorial, Tanglewood, and River Oaks, in the downtown central business district, and in the industrial ship channel.
However, the dams were there, and they stopped that eastward flow of water. During Harvey, that water continued to accumulate behind the dams until it eventually backed up on to over 12,000 private properties. The evidence in this case established that this is exactly how the government intended the Addicks and Barker project to operate: flood “upstream” properties in order to protect “downstream” properties.
The flooded upstream property owners are asking to be compensated for sacrificing their homes and businesses, a sacrifice which saved the heart of the City of Houston. As the United States Supreme Court stated in 2012: “The Takings Clause is designed to bar Government from forcing some people alone to bear public burdens which, in all fairness and justice, should be borne by the public as a whole.”
The permanent flowage easement
Judge Lettow’s decision confirms the government took a permanent flowage easement over all the upstream properties when it built the Addicks and Barker project over 70 years ago. This means the government has the continuing legal right to divert floodwater into those homes and businesses and store them there for an extended period of time, any time we get a large enough rain event.
It is likely that anyone who will want to get paid for this easement will need to join the lawsuit. This is particularly important because there is consensus within the scientific community that rains in our region are only becoming more frequent and stronger.
What kind of compensation is available
There are some gray areas in this law, however, generally, the following types of compensation may be recoverable:
➢ Payment for the permanent flowage easement;
➢ Reduced value of a property on the real estate market; ➢ Costs to repair flood damages;
➢ Displacement costs; and
➢ Business losses.
Those who were paid by flood insurance or FEMA, or who received an SBA loan, have a right to make claims as well. None of these sources covers the largest losses: the permanent flowage easement and lost value on the real estate market.
There is no class action
There is currently no class action for this litigation. All of the cases are being handled on an individual basis.
Conclusion
Property owners who flooded behind Addicks and Barker during Harvey are well-advised to hire counsel now to claim their compensation and protect their constitutional property rights. This area of law is fluid and complicated, and deadlines apply. Hiring qualified counsel is the best way to maximize one’s claim.
Vuk Vujasinovic of VB Attorneys is part of the court-appointed lead team that took the case to trial and won, resulting in a favorable legal decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.