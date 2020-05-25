KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Wildcatter Saloon is hosting proms, or end of the year celebrations for seven area high schools. Four of the seven are not schools in the Katy Independent School District. Owner Justin Whitfield says he never intended to exclude Katy schools and now he's going to add one more date, exclusively for a Katy ISD high school prom. He'll host a contest on the Wildcatter Facebook page where the public can vote.
Whitfield said he heard that schools were cancelling proms, due to state rules, and he wanted to know if students and parents would like to use his facility for a prom. He posed the question on social media, but it happened before Katy ISD had cancelled its proms.
"I posted it and it went viral, immediately," Whitfield said.
The Wildcatter is a Katy business but the calls were coming from parents outside of Katy's school district because, at the time he made his offer, Katy ISD still had its proms planned for the Merrell Center.
"For us, doing it for free, I could only afford to do so much."
Whitfield says any fees that parents are paying are being used to help cover his costs. He's also had a kind donation that will cover most of the costs of the DJs who will play music at the events.
"KMR Innovations, donated $1,000 which will cover the DJ's for 5 proms, and I will cover the cost of the other proms," Whitfield said.
Volunteer parents will be acting as chaperones and off-duty police will secure the facility. If students leave they will not be allowed to re-enter.
Now, people will be allowed to vote for one Katy ISD high school that was not able to book a night for a Wildcatter prom.
Parents from Travis High School, Lamar High School, Foster High School and Fulshear High School quickly booked proms at the Wildcatter. None of those schools are part of Katy ISD. Then Katy ISD cancelled its proms, and parents from Katy ISD's Taylor High School, Katy High School, and Tompkins High School also booked nights at the Wildcatter. Some of the events are replacements for the cancelled proms. Other events were scheduled for other reasons, but they all allow students to see each other one more time in a year where COVID-19 had taken that opportunity away.
"We have booked seven nights in May and June," Whitfield said.
The remaining Katy ISD high schools that voters will choose from are Cinco Ranch, Seven Lakes, Paetow, Morton Ranch, and Mayde Creek. The winning school will be able to book a night at the Wildcatter for a prom.
None of the events will be sponsored by any school district.
"I really think they (students) are going to have more fun than they think,” Whitfield said. "It's a beautiful property at night."
The Wildcatter can be tricky to find. It's across from Buc-ee's off the Katy Freeway eastbound feeder road. There is no sign for the Wildcatter and you have to take a dirt road to get there.
"Go down Bryant's Road," Whitfield said. "We've got 3.5 acres, plus another 2.5 acres for parking," he added. Tables will be spread out and proper steps will be taken for social distancing. They will sanitize before the event and have sanitization stations for the kids during the proms.
On some maps the road is called Mario Road.
"The property is so unique. We've done weddings, and class reunions. We've done so many things, but we've never done a prom," Whitfield said.
It’ll be a first for everyone.
Click here for the Wildcatter Facebook page.
