CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office arrested Tavia Fisher this week on suspicion of using credit cards stolen from a nail salon in Cypress. Fisher, 21, faces felony charges of credit card abuse. This is a story Covering Katy first report on Jan. 17, 2020.
The suspect was caught on camera at a salon in the 10500 block of Fry Road on the afternoon of January 14. She asked to use a restroom in the salon and, when out of sight of the employees, entered the employee break-room where she stole a wallet and a purse, stuffing them in her own handbag before leaving. Those credit cards were then used for fraudulent purchases totaling more than $1800.
Fisher has a lengthy history of credit card abuse and fraud charges and is believed to have targeted other Houston area yoga studios, salons and vision centers.
(0) comments
