RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Dennis Patrick Gibson, 82, of Katy will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for shooting his cheating wife and her boyfriend in November 2015. The boyfriend died and the wife survived. The incident happened on Tokatee Court in Katy's Falcon Point neighborhood.
District Court Judge Frank Fraley sentenced Gibson to 16-years in prison for the murder of Vernon Burger and 10-years for the aggravated assault of Jacqueline Gibson.
Gibson admitted to the crime and pleaded guilty in August 2019. He elected for the court to assess punishment rather than have a jury decide his fate.
According to Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Chad Bridges, Gibson was angry that his wife was involved in an affair with one of his friends. He obtained a handgun, and when his wife and Mr. Burger were leaving the house for a weekend out-of-state getaway he followed them into the driveway. Gibson shot his wife in the back of the head and her arm, and shot Burger in the stomach. Burger died from the gunshot wound, but Mrs. Gibson survived.
At the scene, Gibson admitted to shooting both victims with the intent of killing them. Two neighbors who witnessed the shooting also revealed what they saw and one of them provided surveillance video of the shootings.
Gibson was sentenced by the court to 16 years for the murder of Vernon Burger and 10 years for shooting Jacqueline Gibson. Under the plea agreement, the State agreed to cap the sentences at 16 years, due to the defendant’s advanced age and health.
"It was not the defendant’s life to take," said Bridges. "Engaging in an extra-marital affair is not justification for the defendant taking the law into his own hands and shooting his victims. The remedy for infidelity is divorce, not death. The defendant made a choice and must suffer the consequences of his actions."
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
"Gibson was assessed the maximum punishment under our agreement for the death of Mr. Burger, District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "The defendant’s age doesn’t excuse his conduct and a 16-year prison sentence will appropriately punish that conduct, and keep him under parole supervision for the remainder of his life.”
Aggravated assault of a family member is also a first-degree felony. Gibson must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. Assistant District Attorneys Bridges and Sherry Robinson prosecuted the case.
