HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The YMCA of Greater Houston is getting ready to reopen a limited number of its facilities for fitness-related services beginning June 1 as part of the organization’s phased opening approach.
"As the Y’s commitment to the community, the organization will not draft member dues for the month of June while the phased approach is being implemented," said a statement from the organization. "All active members whether on hold or contributing will be welcomed back. The Y is grateful to the members who have opted into contributions in support of our response efforts."
The Y did not release which facilities will be reopening in phase 1, but the organization will release additional details the week of May 18 regarding locations, amenities and youth programs, including summer camps, that will reopen first. Additionally, the Y will share more information about its phased approach, enhanced safety measures based on any updated guidelines and an estimated timeline for further reopening announcements.
"While the Y may look a little different when we reopen, the spirit remains the same," said the statement from the YMCA of Greater Houston. "We are grateful for everyone’s patience and overwhelming support during this time and look forward to welcoming back members and our community beginning June 1. In the meantime, we encourage members and the community to stay connected and engaged through the virtual YMCA platform that offers exercise classes, activities for kids and families, and opportunities for connection."
The YMCA continues to provide critical services in the community with weekly food distributions, childcare for essential personnel and social services for senior citizens.
As of May 14, the YMCA distributed almost 3 million pounds of food, serving 285,000 individuals, and cared for more than 600 children at 19 sites designed for childcare for essential personnel. The Y had served over 12,000 seniors through wellness checks, comfort card deliveries and meals on wheels services. As the Y continues to update its virtual platform with new content, more than 167,100 individuals have accessed the resource.
Among the YMCA facilities that have been closed are:
Mark A. Chapman YMCA at Katy Main Street, 1350 Main St. in Katy.
Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch, 22807 Westheimer Parkway in Katy.
Brenda And John Duncan YMCA, 10655 Clay Road in Houston.
Fort Bend Family YMCA, 4433 Cartwright Road in Missouri City.
T.W. Davis Family YMCA, 911 Thompson Highway in Richmond.
