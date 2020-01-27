KATY (Covering Katy News) - Republican former state representative Dr. John Zerwas is endorsing Robert Becker for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable.
“Robert Becker has proven his dedication to protecting people and serving alongside the brave men and women of law enforcement," Zerwas said. "His training, experience and volunteerism in the community make him highly qualified to serve the people I know and care about in Fort Bend County. I hope you will join me in supporting him.”
Zerwas, an anesthesiologist, retired from the Texas Legislature last fall. At the time he was the Chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Dr. Zerwas is currently serves as the Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs for the University of Texas System.
Becker is a 32-year law enforcement veteran who has two opponents in the Republican primary. His primary opponents are Chad Norvell and Jesse Zamaripa.
The Democratic Primary has two candidates, Mo Nehad and Patrick Quincy.
