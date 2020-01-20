Vote

Candidates for U. S. House of Representatives, Texas Congressional District 22

In alphabetical order by last name:

PIERCE BUSH: 

Occupation:  CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star

JON CAMARILLO:

Occupation: Investments

DOUGLAS HAGGARD

Occupation: Attorney

AARON HERMES

Occupation: Artist

GREG HILL

Occupation: Former Judge

MATT HINTON

Occupation: Finance Manager

DAN MATHEWS

Occupation: Engineer

DIANA MILLER

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

TROY NEHLS

Occupation: Fort Bend County Sheriff

BRANDON T. PENKO

Occupation: Chief Executive Officer 

SHANDON PHAN

Occupation: Attorney

BANGAR REDDY

Occupation: Information Technology

HOWARD STEELE

Occupation: Attorney

KATHALEEN WALL

Occupation: Businesswoman

JOE WALZ

Occupation: Business / Healthcare / Aviation

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.