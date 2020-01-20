Candidates for U. S. House of Representatives, Texas Congressional District 22
In alphabetical order by last name:
PIERCE BUSH:
Occupation: CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star
JON CAMARILLO:
Occupation: Investments
DOUGLAS HAGGARD
Occupation: Attorney
AARON HERMES
Occupation: Artist
GREG HILL
Occupation: Former Judge
MATT HINTON
Occupation: Finance Manager
DAN MATHEWS
Occupation: Engineer
DIANA MILLER
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
TROY NEHLS
Occupation: Fort Bend County Sheriff
BRANDON T. PENKO
Occupation: Chief Executive Officer
SHANDON PHAN
Occupation: Attorney
BANGAR REDDY
Occupation: Information Technology
HOWARD STEELE
Occupation: Attorney
KATHALEEN WALL
Occupation: Businesswoman
JOE WALZ
Occupation: Business / Healthcare / Aviation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.