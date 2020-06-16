HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) —Harris County property owners who have filed a protest that has not been settled yet will soon be receiving information about their options for remote or in person meetings or hearings at the appraisal district office.
“After suspending in-building services to the public, we are giving the property owner an option for either a remote or in person meeting with an appraiser or hearing with the Appraisal Review Board (ARB),” said Roland Altinger, chief appraiser. “We want the property owner to make the choice that is most comfortable for them.”
A remote meeting would be done virtually with either an appraiser or with the ARB for a hearing. Remote meetings and hearings are expected to be scheduled more quickly since social distancing rules will not apply.
Property owners who choose in person meetings with an appraiser or hearings with the ARB may notice a delay in scheduling because social distancing requirements have reduced the space available.
“The appraisal district has made changes that we believe will help keep property owners and employees safe by preventing the spread of viruses,” Altinger said. “These changes include separate visitor and employee entrances, larger hearing rooms and Plexiglas panels, as well as restrictions for people entering the building.”
Property owners will have their temperatures taken by HCAD security officers before entering the building, and people with a fever will not be allowed to enter. Any hearings affected by this will be rescheduled. Masks are strongly recommended, and additional family members or friends will not be allowed to accompany the property owner into the building.
Whether a property owner chooses a remote or in person meeting, they will be able to submit evidence documents no later than 3 days before the scheduled meeting, or they can bring evidence with them for an on-site meeting.
If a property owner is already scheduled for an in-person meeting and wants to change to a remote meeting, they can call 713.812.5860.
A secure drop off box is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hwy. 290 entrance if a property owner must bring something to the appraisal district office.
“HCAD has been operating efficiently for the past several months with most employees working from home so we encourage property owners to continue to use all the electronic options available to submit documents, applications or questions,” Altinger said.
The telephone information center is available at 713.957.7800 for account questions and HELP@HCAD.org is available for email questions. Fillable forms are available online and can be mailed to the appraisal district using the address on the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.