Seven Lakes High School Presents The Fox on the Fairway

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes High School Studio VII Theatre Company will present A Fox on the Fairway starting Jan. 16, 2020.
The performance is a tribute from Ken Ludwig to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s.
A Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from the stuffy members of a private country club.
Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with golf.
The show is said to be appropriate for PG-13 audiences.
Show times and dates are below. Click HERE to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.