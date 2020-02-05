RICHMOND, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning two aggravated robberies.
At 3:09 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 2000 block of Wren Meadow Dr., in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County. An elderly victim stated that she arrived home from the Chase Bank, in Richmond, when she was confronted by a suspect with a handgun. The suspect pushed the victim down and stole her purse.
The suspect got out of a white SUV which appears to be a newer model white, Dodge Journey, with tinted windows, black luggage rack, solid black wheels, and paper tags. Detectives have learned that this vehicle of interest is consistent with a vehicle used in a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle the same day.
There are two suspects in this case. The first suspect is described as a black male, late teen to early 20’s, thin build, and short. He was wearing a hoodie pulled over his head. The second suspect is described as a black male.
At 2:46 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 deputies were dispatched to the HEB off FM 762 on Circle Oak Parkway in the Richmond area of Fort Bend County. The victim in this burglary of a motor vehicle case had left the Wells Fargo in Rosenberg Town Center and drove straight to the HEB. The victim was inside the store and there were no witnesses to the burglary, but it was caught on video. The video shows a white Dodge Journey with paper tags pull up to the victim’s vehicle, break the window, and steal the victim’s purse.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Help us catch those responsible and earn some money for yourself the right way.”
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.
- Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous
- Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/
Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn the tipster up to a $5,000 cash reward.
