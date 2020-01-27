CITY OF KATY - (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Tigers girls varsity basketball team beat Katy Taylor 46-34 in a home conference game on Friday night.
Katy outscored Taylor by eight points in the third quarter and never looked back. Aubrey Ridenhour led the Tigers with 15 points on 5 three pointers. Allana Thompson added 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals. Bella Geiman added 6 points and 3 steals off the bench.
The JV won 34-18. Freshman A won 38-36. Freshman B lost 36-18.
Note: Help us cover your team by sending the the final score, those who were the high scorers and any other information that you believe is important. Don't forget to tell us the name of the sport you're writing about. Sometimes scores can be deceiving. Also, let us know the date and location where the game was played. Send the information to Dennis@CoveringKaty.com. Thanks!
