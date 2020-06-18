KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Taco Bueno is open in Katy. The company's first Greater Houston area location is located along the Katy Freeway at Westgreen Boulevard. The address is 20995 Katy Freeway. It opened on Tuesday.
The restaurant offers a Tex-Mex menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos. It will also offer salads and bowls.
The Abilene-based restaurant chain first opened in 1967. The restaurant has several additional locations across east and north Texas.
For more information visit www.tacobueno.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.