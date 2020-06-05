NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Loch Katherine Lane and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County. Harris County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020.
Deputies say the victim was in the back seat of a BMW that was traveling southbound on Highway 6. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed according to investigators. The BMW collided with a 2003 Hummer H3 at the intersection of Loch Katherine Lane.
The BMW split in half. Tristan Sanders, 16, died at the scene. An 18-year-old male who was seated in the front passenger side of the BMW was transported to the hospital in serious condition, as was the 16-year-old driver of the car.
Carlos Ayala, 47, was driving the Hummer. He remained at the scene and investigators say he showed signs of intoxication. Driving while intoxicated charges are pending.
